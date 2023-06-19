 Skip to content

Fall of Porcupine update for 19 June 2023

Fall of Porcupine | Patch #1 | V1.1.5

Build 11505109 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Dear Porcupine-Fans,
we have released the first Patch for Fall of Porcupine on Steam, in which we fixed some issues. Please find a detailed list below:

Fixed
  • Fixed cursor wrongfully displayed
  • Fixed Discord rich presence
  • Fixed Finley's hat in some scenes
  • Fixed localized contact names
  • Fixed Maggy's dialogue breaking in some instances
  • Fixed phone scrolling
  • Fixed resolution setting
  • Fixed some overlapping layers
  • Fixed Woods floor collider
  • Fixed wrong Jankovic dialogue triggering
Miscellaneous
  • Reduced pulse minigame speed
  • Removed ancient text effect commands from some lines
  • Updated localization files

Please keep reporting any issues or giving us feedback!

Changed files in this update

