Fall of Porcupine | Patch #1 | V1.1.5

Dear Porcupine-Fans,
we have released the first Patch for Fall of Porcupine on Steam, in which we fixed some issues. Please find a detailed list below:
Fixed
- Fixed cursor wrongfully displayed
- Fixed Discord rich presence
- Fixed Finley's hat in some scenes
- Fixed localized contact names
- Fixed Maggy's dialogue breaking in some instances
- Fixed phone scrolling
- Fixed resolution setting
- Fixed some overlapping layers
- Fixed Woods floor collider
- Fixed wrong Jankovic dialogue triggering
Miscellaneous
- Reduced pulse minigame speed
- Removed ancient text effect commands from some lines
- Updated localization files
Please keep reporting any issues or giving us feedback!
