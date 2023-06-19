Fall of Porcupine | Patch #1 | V1.1.5

Share · View all patches · Build 11505109 · Last edited 19 June 2023 – 12:09:18 UTC by Wendy

Dear Porcupine-Fans,

we have released the first Patch for Fall of Porcupine on Steam, in which we fixed some issues. Please find a detailed list below:

Fixed

Fixed cursor wrongfully displayed

Fixed Discord rich presence

Fixed Finley's hat in some scenes

Fixed localized contact names

Fixed Maggy's dialogue breaking in some instances

Fixed phone scrolling

Fixed resolution setting

Fixed some overlapping layers

Fixed Woods floor collider

Fixed wrong Jankovic dialogue triggering

Miscellaneous

Reduced pulse minigame speed

Removed ancient text effect commands from some lines

Updated localization files

Please keep reporting any issues or giving us feedback!