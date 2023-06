Hi all,

Finally, we are getting out of early access and going to full release.

It has been a year and 2 months, what a long time.

Now we have a full-dubbed version with Korean voice actresses.



This is a scene which was not dubbed. Now it has!

If our result is better than we expect, we can expect to release in English, hopefully.

Thank you for your interest, even we still do not have an English version yet.