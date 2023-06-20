 Skip to content

Park Beyond update for 20 June 2023

Park Beyond 1.1.0.134574 - Hotfix 2

Build 11505075 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Save & Load -

  1. Fixed color customization of scenery objects and modular structures not being saved
  2. Fixed custom names not being saved
  3. Fixed goals in Exploration Park not updating after loading a save game

Controller -

  1. Fixed bug where gamepad navigation in Visitor overview is inverted
  2. Fixed hover over on visitor leave reasons graph not updating
  3. Fixed virtual keyboard not working on Steam Deck

Goals/Objectives
• Fixed team goal failing to trigger in the first slot under the team goal tab and second/third slots are not being accessible via gamepad in Mission 6

Steam Deck
• Increased font sizes on Steam Deck for better readability

