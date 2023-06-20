Park Beyond 1.1.0.134574 - Hotfix 2

Share · View all patches · Build 11505075 · Last edited 20 June 2023 – 16:09:12 UTC by Wendy

Save & Load -

Fixed color customization of scenery objects and modular structures not being saved Fixed custom names not being saved Fixed goals in Exploration Park not updating after loading a save game

Controller -

Fixed bug where gamepad navigation in Visitor overview is inverted Fixed hover over on visitor leave reasons graph not updating Fixed virtual keyboard not working on Steam Deck

Goals/Objectives

• Fixed team goal failing to trigger in the first slot under the team goal tab and second/third slots are not being accessible via gamepad in Mission 6

Steam Deck

• Increased font sizes on Steam Deck for better readability