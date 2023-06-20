Park Beyond 1.1.0.134574 - Hotfix 2

Save & Load -
- Fixed color customization of scenery objects and modular structures not being saved
- Fixed custom names not being saved
- Fixed goals in Exploration Park not updating after loading a save game
Controller -
- Fixed bug where gamepad navigation in Visitor overview is inverted
- Fixed hover over on visitor leave reasons graph not updating
- Fixed virtual keyboard not working on Steam Deck
Goals/Objectives
• Fixed team goal failing to trigger in the first slot under the team goal tab and second/third slots are not being accessible via gamepad in Mission 6
Steam Deck
• Increased font sizes on Steam Deck for better readability
