Share · View all patches · Build 11505074 · Last edited 19 June 2023 – 13:09:08 UTC by Wendy



Quick fix to a vulnerability in modding API, which allowed mods to escape the sandbox.

BUG FIXES

BUGFIX: Fixed a security vulnerability in the modding API (Thank you Dexter Castor Döpping)

Also in other news, we've been working on a small update to Noita. You can access it early, by going to the beta -branch.