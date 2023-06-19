v29.4.34
Fixed
- Added missing localization.
- Dash chevrons and holograms no longer disconnect from your hands.
- Shop: Skin preview no longer shows the wrong model while loading the new one.
- Shop: Skins no longer get a different sort order when backing out of skin preview.
- Customization: It now correctly shows all bought skins.
- Volcano: you can now see the tops of the domination buttons.
- Volcano: map glitch and hole fixes.
- Accounts that failed to connect online once could no longer connect to Vivox.
- Fixed being able to skip interacting with the disconnect popup.
Improved
- Added additional performance trackers on servers.
- Original server name also gets shown in UI when it has been changed.
- bHaptics support for Android 30 and later permissions.
Live on Quest, Rift, Steam and Servers; Other platforms will follow asap.
