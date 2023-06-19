 Skip to content

Hyper Dash update for 19 June 2023

v29.4.34

Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

v29.4.34

Fixed

  • Added missing localization.
  • Dash chevrons and holograms no longer disconnect from your hands.
  • Shop: Skin preview no longer shows the wrong model while loading the new one.
  • Shop: Skins no longer get a different sort order when backing out of skin preview.
  • Customization: It now correctly shows all bought skins.
  • Volcano: you can now see the tops of the domination buttons.
  • Volcano: map glitch and hole fixes.
  • Accounts that failed to connect online once could no longer connect to Vivox.
  • Fixed being able to skip interacting with the disconnect popup.

Improved

  • Added additional performance trackers on servers.
  • Original server name also gets shown in UI when it has been changed.
  • bHaptics support for Android 30 and later permissions.

Live on Quest, Rift, Steam and Servers; Other platforms will follow asap.

