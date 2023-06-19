While working on Septaroad Voyager, I learned how to do something, and now that I know how it's done, I couldn't leave the same problem unfixed in Himeko Sutori. Himeko Sutori will now let you play in native resolution on high-DPI displays, regardless of desktop scaling. Have fun commanding your troops in higher resolution than ever before!
Himeko Sutori update for 19 June 2023
Patch notes 19 June 2023
Patchnotes via Steam Community
