Himeko Sutori update for 19 June 2023

Patch notes 19 June 2023

While working on Septaroad Voyager, I learned how to do something, and now that I know how it's done, I couldn't leave the same problem unfixed in Himeko Sutori. Himeko Sutori will now let you play in native resolution on high-DPI displays, regardless of desktop scaling. Have fun commanding your troops in higher resolution than ever before!

