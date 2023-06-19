 Skip to content

Temtem update for 19 June 2023

Our Pride event starts today! Be yourself in our Proud Archipelago event.

Patchnotes via Steam Community

As if today wasn't packed enough with the 1.4 patch, our Pride event is starting right after maintenance!
The Proud Archipelago event is now live and will last until July 10th.

Complete quests and get cool, exclusive in-game rewards. And we also have a 🎁 for you!
In this event you can get:
ːtemloveː A gorgeous proud coat
ːtemloveː A delightful rainbow Mimit holo
ːtemloveː A flashy iridiscent Koish banner
ːtemloveː A proud stand with the progress colors for your house
ːtemloveː An awesome flag-raising emote
ːtemloveː A lovely seal with all the colors for your Tems

Remember these rewards are exclusive and

We've always tried to make Temtem a safe and inclusive space for the LGBTQ+ community, and we're beyond excited to finally have an event to celebrate that. You'll always have a safe place in Temtem!💗

