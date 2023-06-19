 Skip to content

DreamPusher update for 19 June 2023

VER.6.9.5n5 update information

Build 11504900

Patchnotes via Steam Community

◆SEVEN DREAMS◆
・Changed the specification of the explosion feature.
・Changed the number of wilds added by the extra wild feature to 3.

◆Other◆
・BGM on the title screen has been removed.

