TRAIL OUT update for 19 June 2023

Smaller update.

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Fixed bug on Big Cheese map
  • Fixed too early appearance of Tom Torrent (may still be a bug on old saves, not critical)
  • Car parts fly off better at speed
  • Fixed car icons in leaderboards

