Army of Ruin update for 19 June 2023

Update #2 - Minor update

Update #2 - Minor update

Share · View all patches · Build 11504881

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hi! Today we're releasing a minor update bringing a couple changes to the game:

Improvements:

  • Added a setting to override projectile transparency behavior.
  • Charms are now listed in the post-stage report.

Changed files in this update

SteamDB Unknown Depot 1918041 Depot 1918041
  • Loading history…
SteamDB Unknown Depot 1918042 Depot 1918042
  • Loading history…
