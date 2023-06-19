ChapterEX2-2 Flip tactical land実装！ & 大規模なQoL改良！

[ChapterEX2-2 Flip tactical land is now available!]

ChapterEX2-2 "Flip tactical land" is now available in the main package.

(This is the 62nd stage in the stage selection screen. (Please note that it is located at the bottom of the stage selection screen.)

ChapterEX-2 is treated as a free DLC that we made to thank players for spreading the word about this game in 2019-2020.

Therefore, the stages in Chapter-EX2 can be played for free if you have the main package.

(Currently, the stages are included in the main package because the number of stages is small.)

The most characteristic system of this stage is, by far, the "hand card" system.

In this stage, a total of 52 playing card cards that fall along the way can be placed into 5 "hand card" slots, and the higher the grade of the card in the hand, the higher its status.

This stage is like a "fireworks" stage, so to speak.

The efficient strategy will probably be found by the top players within 2~3 days, and the so-called "meta" will be determined, but the phase of searching for "which combination of playing cards is good" until the meta is determined is quite fun.

The fun moments may seem like a mere whisper, but the brilliance of those moments is unparalleled in any other stage I have ever played.

This stage was originally intended to be a temporary playable version of the "Tactical Poker" stage, which was a missing stage, but it is now almost completely intact.

(Since it was going to take some time to implement Chapter 7-3, we were going to temporarily implement the previous lost stage and remove it later to make room for it.)

When it came time to update the game, I really wanted to make the stage, and as a result, the update was delayed for about a month because we had to do a lot of game planning.

However, the quality of this stage is now better than a normal stage, so as long as it is not poorly received by players, I will leave this stage as it is, as "a completed stage" rather than "a stage to be deleted".

Also, this stage has its own "Mystic Gate".

If you find the stage too easy, please try using the Mystic Gate.

(Due to lack of time, we have not been able to properly adjust the game balance during the Mystic Gate, so if we do not see a player who can clear the Mystic Gate within a week, we will adjust the game balance.)

[Major improvements to the "memo function" and "space key prediction"].

The "Memo Anywhere" function has been implemented to allow players to refer to their notes at any time while playing the stage.

In windowed mode, a memo field appears at the bottom of the screen, and you can right-click to edit or mouse-over to view the contents of the memo.

("Memo Anywhere" is not applicable to full screen due to resolution problem. Sorry)

Also, added the ability to select icons in memos.

You can now see the icon of the note written by the guide and the icon of the note written by you (the player) at a glance, although the note passing between players is not automated yet and you need to follow the procedure specified in the Discord, etc.

In addition, we have improved the space key combat prediction function and implemented display functions such as TRT (turn reduction).

......I'm glad we were able to implement it, though it makes me wonder why we left it unimplemented for nearly 4 years.

[We have not been able to replace the graphics, etc. Sorry.]

It was really hard to develop the stages and fix bugs, so we haven't been able to proceed yet: ......

We will probably give priority to the implementation of Chapter7-3, so the timing of replacing graphics and BGM will be at the time of Chapter7-4 implementation.

(We hope to update Chapter7-3 in the first half of July as much as possible, but don't hold your breath.

Past records indicate that there is no more than a 3% chance that we will be able to do a major update on time.)

[Other]

★Fixed an issue where one platinum key was missing in Chapter 1-2 Tactical Tower NEW.

(Sorry for neglecting this issue for a long time.)

This fix is not retroactive, so please play the game anew.

★Pop tactical lord's Violet clowns will be able to get Pop tail at the same time when they are defeated.

★Continental potion was added to the upper right corner of x4,y6 in Chapter7-2 Fill tactical epic.

★Fixed a problem in which the coordinates of the mini-map displayed in the lower right corner of the screen were not displayed correctly in stages after Chapter-6.

× Some bugs in Chapter6-3 still remain.

× The process of displaying orb usage history on the status stamp has not yet been completed.

？Changed the English translation of <cold sunset ice cream> from Cold sunset ice cream to Cold sunset ice.

(since it is not cream).

[Sorry for the timing of the update.]

The day we update TacticalNexus, the number of players who launch TacticalNexus that day usually increases about 2~3 times.

We are still working hard to improve the balance and features of the game in response to this.

Our development speed has increased several times, not figuratively, compared to a few years ago, and this can be seen in the fact that our latest stages are quite complex and gimmicky.

Every time we update a stage, we think, "The ideal timing for an update is Friday."

Many people have weekends off, so I think the ideal timing for a complex, large-volume game like this is to make the new stages playable on Friday, Saturday, and Sunday.

But no matter how many times I do it, there are always more things I want to implement or review right before an update, or sometimes I just take a break, and no matter how much my work efficiency improves, I am not able to "meet deadlines".

(In the case of programmers, from the day before the update to today, they have been up for 30 hours, slept in a chair for 4 hours, and then worked for about half a day.)

We also feel that we can't wait for the day of the update, and considering the feelings of the players, it's really not a good idea to announce an update without meeting the deadline, but we haven't found a way to cure this habit yet. Sorry.

Please wait for the implementation of Chapter7-3 again if you like.