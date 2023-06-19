1 新增22个版本成就，快来挑战吧~
2 修复传说野兽【激动山羊】掉落关键道具异常的bug
3 多人决斗宝箱添加说明路牌
4 Boss【靴马翻山-阿消】 走位策略增强
5 木薯岛部分商店NPC背景图优化
６新月北城和南城分别增加了一个篝火存档点，没办法，地图有点大。
７修改了一些错别字。
西部幻想 West Fantasy update for 19 June 2023
v2.0.2 版本更新内容
