Enigma Manor update for 19 June 2023

0.1.0b Added Difficulty Modes

Added new difficulty modes that allows players to customize their experience:

Casual

  • Less zombies
  • 1 special enemy type
  • Ghost is not active

Standard

  • 1 special enemy type
  • Ghost is active

Hardcore

  • Multiple special enemy types
  • Ghost is active

Nightmare

  • Multiple special enemy types
  • Special enemies can spawn anywhere
  • Ghost is active

Additional updates:

  • Ghost speed is slower and chase distance is also reduced, to make the game more forgiving.
  • Final results screen will now display which difficulty the game was completed on.
  • Fixed an invincible spot in one of the closets where enemies couldn't attack player.
  • Highlighted the item box to be more noticable to new players.

