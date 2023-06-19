0.1.0b Added Difficulty Modes

Added new difficulty modes that allows players to customize their experience:
Casual
- Less zombies
- 1 special enemy type
- Ghost is not active
Standard
- 1 special enemy type
- Ghost is active
Hardcore
- Multiple special enemy types
- Ghost is active
Nightmare
- Multiple special enemy types
- Special enemies can spawn anywhere
- Ghost is active
Additional updates:
- Ghost speed is slower and chase distance is also reduced, to make the game more forgiving.
- Final results screen will now display which difficulty the game was completed on.
- Fixed an invincible spot in one of the closets where enemies couldn't attack player.
- Highlighted the item box to be more noticable to new players.
