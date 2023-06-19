- Fixed service selection resetting for services that are not shown by default [derrod]
- Fixed crash when properties are deleted in callback, e.g. with the Source Record plugin [derrod]
- Fixed keyboard shortcuts not being displayed for some context menu items [cg2121]
- Fixed crash with Freetype 2 text sources with non-ASCII text [norihiro]
- Fixed AMF encoder reconfiguration and dynamic bitrate not working [rhutsAMD]
- Fixed AMF preset fallback not taking the GPUs reported throughput into account [rhutsAMD]
- Fixed a bug preventing properties dialogs from being closed with the “Cancel” button [tuduweb]
- Fixed window capture/game capture compatibility notices being displayed erroneously [notr1ch]
- Fixed potential crash on exit with obs-websockets [tt2468]
- Fixed a crash when unloading Lua scripts [xahon]
- Fixed unnecessary undo/redo entries being created for text sources [exeldro]
- Fixed macOS capture showing a white background on macOS 14 Beta [gxalpha]
- Fixed macOS graphics thread timer accuracy [kc5nra]
- Fixed a bug where the checkable "Source Toolbar" menu item in the View menu wouldn't update when you used the "Show Source Toolbar" and "Hide Source Toolbar" hotkeys [norihiro]
- Fixed a bug where switching between "Fade" and "Fade to Black" for a quick transition would not work properly [norihiro]
- Fixed a bug in audio settings where Audio Channels, Sample Rate, and Low Latency Audio Buffer Mode would sometimes not save properly [norihiro]
- Fixed a bug where the placeholder text for "Group" when adding a new group wouldn't be properly localized [norihiro]
OBS Studio update for 19 June 2023
OBS Studio 29.1.3 Hotfix Update
Patchnotes via Steam Community
