OBS Studio update for 19 June 2023

OBS Studio 29.1.3 Hotfix Update

Build 11504815 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Fixed service selection resetting for services that are not shown by default [derrod]
  • Fixed crash when properties are deleted in callback, e.g. with the Source Record plugin [derrod]
  • Fixed keyboard shortcuts not being displayed for some context menu items [cg2121]
  • Fixed crash with Freetype 2 text sources with non-ASCII text [norihiro]
  • Fixed AMF encoder reconfiguration and dynamic bitrate not working [rhutsAMD]
  • Fixed AMF preset fallback not taking the GPUs reported throughput into account [rhutsAMD]
  • Fixed a bug preventing properties dialogs from being closed with the “Cancel” button [tuduweb]
  • Fixed window capture/game capture compatibility notices being displayed erroneously [notr1ch]
  • Fixed potential crash on exit with obs-websockets [tt2468]
  • Fixed a crash when unloading Lua scripts [xahon]
  • Fixed unnecessary undo/redo entries being created for text sources [exeldro]
  • Fixed macOS capture showing a white background on macOS 14 Beta [gxalpha]
  • Fixed macOS graphics thread timer accuracy [kc5nra]
  • Fixed a bug where the checkable "Source Toolbar" menu item in the View menu wouldn't update when you used the "Show Source Toolbar" and "Hide Source Toolbar" hotkeys [norihiro]
  • Fixed a bug where switching between "Fade" and "Fade to Black" for a quick transition would not work properly [norihiro]
  • Fixed a bug in audio settings where Audio Channels, Sample Rate, and Low Latency Audio Buffer Mode would sometimes not save properly [norihiro]
  • Fixed a bug where the placeholder text for "Group" when adding a new group wouldn't be properly localized [norihiro]

