1.9.2.1 Hotfix Update

Hello everyone! We hope you're all enjoying Tours & Tournaments and the accompanying 1.9 feature update.
Today we're releasing a small hotfix to address an issue that could prevent characters from hosting more than one Grand Wedding. Thank you to everyone for submitting your feedback, suggestions, and bug reports!
1.9.2.1 Changelog
- Fixed an issue that prevented characters from hosting more than one Grand Wedding.
