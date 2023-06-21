 Skip to content

Crusader Kings III update for 21 June 2023

1.9.2.1 Hotfix Update

1.9.2.1 Hotfix Update

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hello everyone! We hope you're all enjoying Tours & Tournaments and the accompanying 1.9 feature update.

Today we're releasing a small hotfix to address an issue that could prevent characters from hosting more than one Grand Wedding. Thank you to everyone for submitting your feedback, suggestions, and bug reports!

1.9.2.1 Changelog

  • Fixed an issue that prevented characters from hosting more than one Grand Wedding. 
