bugTDX update for 19 June 2023

update 15

Build 11504794 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

adjusted enemy amounts in later waves to make them a little more difficult
made flaming oil a little worse
made enemies a little bigger
fixed volcano crash

