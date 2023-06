Share · View all patches · Build 11504735 · Last edited 19 June 2023 – 14:09:18 UTC by Wendy

Dear friends,

it has been brought to our attention that you might get a mention of Inaya and Soan in the text of Chapter 3 while they have already left the group.

We just released a small patch to correct this issue.

Thank you again and kind regards,

Geoffroy,

on behalf of the team.