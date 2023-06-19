Small Patch Update - v1.0.29

v1.0.29
Balance
- make zombie defense scale with difficulty (e.g. on easy difficulty, killing a zombie takes less hits
- push back the night at which events start for all difficulties (Easy -> 6; Normal -> 4; Hard -> 2)
Fix
- improve Chinese localization
- fix bug making player get "savagely attacked" every time when time expires (after bug fix, the chance of getting attacked and the amount of damage a player receives depends on the solar rating for that night)
- increase frequency of generator glow (so generators are easier to see)
Other
- add a more distinct icon for the player on the scavenging-level area map (for easier visibility)
- draw distinct walls on all maps so rooms can more easily be distinguished
- set main menu weather to be ALWAYS be "mostly clear" (so that Brightness/Visibility test will be more consistent)
- make RadioBroadcast objective start at Night 3 (instead of Night 2)
Changed files in this update