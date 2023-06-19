 Skip to content

Those Left Behind update for 19 June 2023

Small Patch Update - v1.0.29

Those Left Behind update for 19 June 2023

Small Patch Update - v1.0.29

Balance

  1. make zombie defense scale with difficulty (e.g. on easy difficulty, killing a zombie takes less hits
  2. push back the night at which events start for all difficulties (Easy -> 6; Normal -> 4; Hard -> 2)

Fix

  1. improve Chinese localization
  2. fix bug making player get "savagely attacked" every time when time expires (after bug fix, the chance of getting attacked and the amount of damage a player receives depends on the solar rating for that night)
  3. increase frequency of generator glow (so generators are easier to see)

Other

  1. add a more distinct icon for the player on the scavenging-level area map (for easier visibility)
  2. draw distinct walls on all maps so rooms can more easily be distinguished
  3. set main menu weather to be ALWAYS be "mostly clear" (so that Brightness/Visibility test will be more consistent)
  4. make RadioBroadcast objective start at Night 3 (instead of Night 2)

