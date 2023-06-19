-
Increased weapon performance when leveling up basic weapons.
- Attack range increases.
- Increased projectile speed.
Increased evolution weapon performance.
- Increased attack range and speed.
Limbo sub-stage
- Added a new weapon, Lightsaber.
It is now possible to understand the stage difficulty.
The expedition character has been treated transparently.
The expedition sub skill progress display has been improved to make it easier to recognize.
Survival Academy update for 19 June 2023
Ver 0.3.2
Patchnotes via Steam Community
