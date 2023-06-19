 Skip to content

Survival Academy update for 19 June 2023

Ver 0.3.2

Build 11504612

Patchnotes via Steam Community

  • Increased weapon performance when leveling up basic weapons.

    • Attack range increases.
    • Increased projectile speed.

  • Increased evolution weapon performance.

    • Increased attack range and speed.

  • Limbo sub-stage

    • Added a new weapon, Lightsaber.

  • It is now possible to understand the stage difficulty.

  • The expedition character has been treated transparently.

  • The expedition sub skill progress display has been improved to make it easier to recognize.

