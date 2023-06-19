 Skip to content

放置修仙世界 update for 19 June 2023

Reincarnation without losses, increases intelligence, fixes and strengthens bugs

Build 11504525 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Fix and enhance bugs

Reincarnation without losses, increasing intelligence

Characters can be renamed

Adding Kiyu Lily can be added separately

