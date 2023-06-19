 Skip to content

NSFW Solitaire update for 19 June 2023

Minor Update Notes for 2023.06.19

Last edited by Wendy

  • added confirmation pop-ups for new game, game restart (to avoid accidental restarts on Steam Deck)
  • added "Continue" button in "You may be stuck" pop-up when you get the same position 3 times

Changed files in this update

