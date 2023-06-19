- added confirmation pop-ups for new game, game restart (to avoid accidental restarts on Steam Deck)
- added "Continue" button in "You may be stuck" pop-up when you get the same position 3 times
NSFW Solitaire update for 19 June 2023
Minor Update Notes for 2023.06.19
Patchnotes via Steam Community
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
SteamDB Unknown Depot 2274121 Depot 2274121
- Loading history…
SteamDB Unknown Depot 2274122 Depot 2274122
- Loading history…
SteamDB Unknown Depot 2274123 Depot 2274123
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update