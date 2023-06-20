Kingdom Under Fire Update 20th June 2023

Kingdom Under Fire v1.335
System
-
If the OS local language is one of the following language: Korean, Japanese, Italian, Traditional Chinese, Simplified Chinese, French, German, or Polish, then the system will use the corresponding local language text resource instead of English. However, if language of res/kufmain.ini is set to "ENG", English text is used regardless of OS local language.
-
Changed the resource pool system in Casual and Family Mode to a bonus resource system, giving additional bonus resources equally in proportion to the total amount rather than deducting from the amount taken by the worker. Bonus resource ratio is 50% in casual mode and 200% in family mode.
-
Allowed changing the game mode when creating a multiplayer game room. If multiplayergamemode value of res/kufmain.ini is 0, casual mode, 1, gold mode, 2, family mode.
-
Human Alliance
- Improved Elven Ranger targeting logic to reduce the amount of damage due to delay when shooting the same target.
- Modified to display the number of shots remaining before the Dwarven Cannon is repaired and cooled down.
- When a Knight Templar is hit by Corruption, it does not become a Lich and instead becomes a Zombie.
- Fixed an issue where the Cleric couldn't find a unit to heal whilst in hold state.
- (Gold<-Casual) Increase Astral Gate’s lifespan from 16 units to 50 units
- (Gold<-Casual) When Curian's Freeze is cast on a Dragon summoned by Keither, the effect is reduced by 60% compared to other units.
- (Casual/Family) Knight Templar armor changed from 1-2-3-5 to 2-3-5-8. Holy Aura defense bonus reduced by 2. Changed the use of long-range Divine Light to be available at level 3
- (Casual/Family) Added an auto-cooling function so that the Dwarven Cannon can fire 1 additional shot every 4 seconds when not firing.
- (Casual/Family) Fixed Mage's Dome of Negation to block Bone Dragon's Fiery Blast
-
Dark Legion
- When selecting a bat by double-clicking or ctrl-clicking a unit, only bats of the same vampire are selected
- Fixed Richter in campaign to gain half of the experience gained by Summoned Bats.
- (Gold<-Casual) Vampires and Liches are not affected by corruption. Also, the Swamp Mammoth will switch sides if it survives taking damage equal to half its Max HP without becoming a zombie.
- (Gold<-Casual) Reduces web duration by 40% against Knight Templars, Ogres, Swamp Mammoths, Dragons, and Bone Dragons.
- (Casual/Family) Modified Richter to gain half of the experience of Summon Bats in custom missions and multiplayer games as well.
- (Casual/Family) Modified so Ogres 25% more resistant to energy attacks.
- (Casual/Family) Decreased rate of turn so that the dragon turns only when flapping its wings and increased initial MP to 70.
-
Common
- Ground units can now shake off Curian's Energy Bursts by changing their movement direction after being hit by them.
- Modified to display the remaining time when selecting a unit that is in the Invisibility state.
- Modified to display the status and remaining time when selecting a unit with Haste status.
- Allows a group of workers to be able to properly schedule build and dismantle commands with shift key.
- Fixed a bug where members of the leader group used the leader's skills together if they had MP even if they were of a different type than the leader
Locus Game Chain
-
Whisper chat function
- Sends a whisper to an id user in the form of /w {id} message'. Note that id must be enclosed in {}.
- Whisper messages can be sent to users in multiplayer lobby and waiting rooms.
- /If {id} is omitted in the /w message' format, the whisper will be re-sent to the person you sent the message to.
Changed files in this update