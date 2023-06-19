《穿梭世界》Update Version 2.0.5

Hello everyone, thank you for your support of "Shuttle World". We will continue to improve the game. Thank you. The following is the content of this update:
Update Log Version 2.0.5
Add: Add multiple basic minerals, and add over a dozen synthetic formulas,
Adjustment:
Adjust the composition formula of some objects,
Adjust research logic (restrict the construction of items, only when technology is unlocked can they be constructed)
Other UI parts
Repair:
Fixed the underlying logic
Fixed other bugs
Other bugs to be fixed
Shuttle World Development Group
Changed files in this update