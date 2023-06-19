 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

穿梭世界 update for 19 June 2023

《穿梭世界》Update Version 2.0.5

Share · View all patches · Build 11504213 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hello everyone, thank you for your support of "Shuttle World". We will continue to improve the game. Thank you. The following is the content of this update:

Update Log Version 2.0.5

Add: Add multiple basic minerals, and add over a dozen synthetic formulas,

Adjustment:

Adjust the composition formula of some objects,

Adjust research logic (restrict the construction of items, only when technology is unlocked can they be constructed)

Other UI parts

Repair:

Fixed the underlying logic

Fixed other bugs

Other bugs to be fixed

Shuttle World Development Group

Changed files in this update

SteamDB Unknown Depot 2337001 Depot 2337001
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link