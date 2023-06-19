《穿梭世界》Update Version 2.0.5

Share · View all patches · Build 11504213 · Last edited 19 June 2023 – 10:09:24 UTC by Wendy

Hello everyone, thank you for your support of "Shuttle World". We will continue to improve the game. Thank you. The following is the content of this update:

Update Log Version 2.0.5

Add: Add multiple basic minerals, and add over a dozen synthetic formulas,

Adjustment:

Adjust the composition formula of some objects,

Adjust research logic (restrict the construction of items, only when technology is unlocked can they be constructed)

Other UI parts

Repair:

Fixed the underlying logic

Fixed other bugs

Other bugs to be fixed

Shuttle World Development Group