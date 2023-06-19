Fishing Planet Boat Series: Final Results



This is the moment of glory! After careful assessment of results, we are ready to reveal to the whole world the names of the top three Champions of the Fishing Planet Boat Series! In addition to other magnificent prizes, each one of the top three will get an X-Series Bass Boat for their new epic catches. This was a good run: the best of the best locked together at Blue Crab Island. We thank you for participating and showing really high skills. We are proud that our tournament gathered so many professional anglers. And now it’s time to celebrate, collect prizes and get ready for new interesting challenges!

1 FU_Fry

2 UA_ORiON

3 nM.ForeverLost

4 poink

5 EmersonSparky

6 MR_Khanh

7 Player44421

8 LTR8_EAC-Bcox

9 ArgEsp-JAMES

10 FU_Sneakiecat