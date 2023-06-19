Shredders Hotfix 1.721

Hi shredders,
This is a hotfix for an issue affecting SteamDeck owners on patch 1.72 who were experiencing an infinite loading screen.
This patch has no impact on PC players.
Take care,
The Shredders Team
