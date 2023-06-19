 Skip to content

Shredders update for 19 June 2023

Shredders Hotfix 1.721

Build 11504158 · Last edited by Wendy

Hi shredders,

This is a hotfix for an issue affecting SteamDeck owners on patch 1.72 who were experiencing an infinite loading screen.

This patch has no impact on PC players.

Take care,

The Shredders Team

