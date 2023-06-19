 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Open Brush update for 19 June 2023

Fix for sketch loading with images on layers

Share · View all patches · Build 11504155 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

In some cases a sketch would fail to load (if the top layer only had reference images on it and no brush strokes). This fixes that by moving them to the main layer. A proper fix will be in the next formal release.

Changed files in this update

Open Brush Content Depot 1634871
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link