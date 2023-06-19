In some cases a sketch would fail to load (if the top layer only had reference images on it and no brush strokes). This fixes that by moving them to the main layer. A proper fix will be in the next formal release.
Open Brush update for 19 June 2023
Fix for sketch loading with images on layers
Patchnotes via Steam Community
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
Open Brush Content Depot 1634871
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update