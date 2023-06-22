New Update: Haruna Track, performance improvement, and more!

It’s been a while since our last update, but we heard your voices and your passion crystal clear.

We had so much work behind the scenes, but now we are excited to announce a brand-new update, completely FREE and now available.

Burn your rubbers in the new Haruna Track, clear all the challenges, and drift until you became the king of the mountain!

Check the full list of additions, changes and fixes:

Additions

The most important addition in this update is the largest track we’ve prepared. In length, it exceeds the length of all other tracks, COMBINED. Expect a solid dose of fun and challenge!

• Added a new, largest track in the game - Haruna

• Added a set of challenges (Solo Run, Time Attack, Gymkhana) for the Haruna track

• Added automatic reverse for keyboard and gamepad

Changes

Regarding the changes, expect significant improvements in overall game performance. From reduced loading times, lower memory consumption to definitely higher frame rate. Of course, the effects may vary depending on hardware configuration, but during many of our tests the amount of generated frames increased by 70 to 100 percent.

• Greatly optimized all car and engine parts

• Optimized and fixed multiple graphical issues on each race track

• Optimized performance and improved the appearance of the garage

• Reduced the amount of memory allocation by the game

• Reduced game start time

• Greatly improved car loading times in Car Shop, Quick Race car selection, Multiplayer car selection

• Greatly improved car loading times during multiplayer sessions

• Improved decals loading times

• Improved the way the game save is performed

• Improved car snapshot generation

• Improved navigation on the game interface

• Greatly reduced the amount of data sent when playing in a multiplayer session

• Gear shift improvements on automatic transmission

Fixes

This update is also a series of fixes related to the functioning of the game. We have implemented a significant number of fixes to the multiplayer module, UI and paint booth.

• Fixes to the operation of commands in the multiplayer session

• Fixed several bugs that occurred when connecting to a multiplayer session

• Fixed bugs that occured during multiplayer events

• Fixed errors with memory management that could cause game stability problems

• Fixed errors related to the application of decals

We can’t wait to see you drifting in Haruna, and we hope you will share with us your experience and your most exciting times.

See you on the tracks! :)