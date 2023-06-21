 Skip to content

Naval Armada: World Warships Battle update for 21 June 2023

Update 3.84

Update 3.84

Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hello Captain! The update is on board!

What's new:
• New functionality "Crews"
• More consumable slots
• New combat indicators and danger warning systems
• General bug fixes and interface improvements

Enjoy the game, there is much new stuff ahead!

