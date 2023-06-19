- Small improvements
- Bugfixing
- Deleted some unused music
- Added Japanese translation for equipment (japanese translation is still work in progress. I use google translate for the moment. If you are japanese and want to help, please contact me).
Soulknight Playtest update for 19 June 2023
Soulknight Demo v.1.004
Patchnotes via Steam Community
