Soulknight Playtest update for 19 June 2023

Soulknight Demo v.1.004

  • Small improvements
  • Bugfixing
  • Deleted some unused music
  • Added Japanese translation for equipment (japanese translation is still work in progress. I use google translate for the moment. If you are japanese and want to help, please contact me).

