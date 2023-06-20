Moonscars - v1.6 Update Announcement

Hey everyone,
We're happy to announce the v1.6 patch which introduces 3 new languages, 2 new Special Weapons, and a lot of small improvements and bugfixes!
You can read a more detailed list below:
- Added support for Ukrainian, Brazilian Portuguese, and Turkish languages.
- Introducing two powerful Special Weapons:
- Scimitars: An efficient way to deal with airborne enemies.
- Gauntlet: A good way to keep enemies at a safe distance with a strong blow!
- Discover two new amulets that will enhance your experience, whether you're struggling, or you want a tougher challenge:
- Improved inventory items:
- Breakable Amulets will leave behind Leftovers, which can be sold back to The First One.
- Memory Moulds can be reused to repeatedly listen the lore-discovering dialogues with Vladyslava.
- Improved the Map with various additions. New icons added for Upgrades, Collectibles (Adelinka's Earrings), and Locked/Unlocked states for Doors and Flesh Walls.
- Superdash: Altered its input mechanics to avoid accidental triggering during combat. Also added the Up button as an alternative to the Jump button.
Changed files in this update