Moonscars update for 20 June 2023

Moonscars - v1.6 Update Announcement

20 June 2023

We're happy to announce the v1.6 patch which introduces 3 new languages, 2 new Special Weapons, and a lot of small improvements and bugfixes!
  • Added support for Ukrainian, Brazilian Portuguese, and Turkish languages.
  • Introducing two powerful Special Weapons:
  • Scimitars: An efficient way to deal with airborne enemies.
  • Gauntlet: A good way to keep enemies at a safe distance with a strong blow!
  • Discover two new amulets that will enhance your experience, whether you're struggling, or you want a tougher challenge:
  • Improved inventory items:
  • Breakable Amulets will leave behind Leftovers, which can be sold back to The First One.
  • Memory Moulds can be reused to repeatedly listen the lore-discovering dialogues with Vladyslava.
  • Improved the Map with various additions. New icons added for Upgrades, Collectibles (Adelinka's Earrings), and Locked/Unlocked states for Doors and Flesh Walls.
  • Superdash: Altered its input mechanics to avoid accidental triggering during combat. Also added the Up button as an alternative to the Jump button.

