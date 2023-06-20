Moonscars - v1.6 Update Announcement

Hey everyone,

We're happy to announce the v1.6 patch which introduces 3 new languages, 2 new Special Weapons, and a lot of small improvements and bugfixes!

You can read a more detailed list below:

Added support for Ukrainian, Brazilian Portuguese, and Turkish languages.

Introducing two powerful Special Weapons:

Scimitars: An efficient way to deal with airborne enemies.



Gauntlet: A good way to keep enemies at a safe distance with a strong blow!



Discover two new amulets that will enhance your experience, whether you're struggling, or you want a tougher challenge:

Improved inventory items:

Breakable Amulets will leave behind Leftovers, which can be sold back to The First One.

Memory Moulds can be reused to repeatedly listen the lore-discovering dialogues with Vladyslava.