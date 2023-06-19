Update 1.2.3F3: More reworked animations, news about modding support & more!

Hi everyone,

Here's the changelogs since last week:

Recent changes

New features:

•New Type97 AT Rifle animations.

•New Pzb39 animations.

•New Boys AT rifle animations.

•New PTRD-41 animations.

•New Canadian intro voice in Normandy.

•New British berret variants.

•Added new dog tag soldiers.

•Added autokick team killers feature in multiplayer.

•It's now possible to liberate surrendered allies in singleplayer.

•Added possibility to customize crosshair: Just drop a 512x512 png image called "crosshair" in the folder "C:\Users\corvo\ AppData\LocalLow\ <YOURUSER> \Easy Red 2\mods\sprites".

Fixes:

•Improved memory management.

•Improved map & missions auto download on MP.

•Fixed burns shader.

•Improvements in bullet damage balancing.

•Fixed map rotation in Kos & Stalingrad.

•Fixed balancing in Sword misison and other ones.

•Fixed a bug where you couldn't ram on soldiers with vehicles anymore.

•Improvements in some sounds.

•Improved Normandy map.

•Improved performance of the AIs.

•Fixed colors of tracer rounds.

•Fixes in squads and missions.

•Changed AI visibility trough some vegetation.

•Changes in dog tags.

•Changed the way soldiers displays their age.

•Improved plane engine sound system.

•Fixed broken carry icon.

•Fixed black square in mission editor when using Vulkan API.

•Smaller fixes in mission menu.

•Improvements in translations.

•Several other smaller changes and fixes suggested on the Discord server.

Normandy Campaign

Recently we released our Normandy Campaign, we worked extremly hard on it for more than 9 months and we are happy to see that it recived quite a lot of appreciation, so thank you a lot for everyone who decided to play it!

https://store.steampowered.com/app/2317930/Easy_Red_2_Normandy/

Modding support

Thanks to the support received with the Normandy campaign release, we can now start working much more deeply into modding, and in fact, we started making some first modding tests that gave great results. I think it's fair to expect a first modding system to be ready within a couple months.

The first batch of modding system will mostly focus on allowing adding new content to the game such as:

•New weapons (with their own new sounds and animations).

•New Vehicles.

•New props & buildings.

•New uniforms and clothing.

•Voice actings.

Right now we can't confirm the possibility to modding vanilla content for many many reasons, however allowing for adding new content should still give much more freedom anyway. Also later on we will allow for adding even more modded content for sure.

Extra informations

In case you didn't know we have defined a precise roadmap for the next months of development and you can read it here.

We keep improving all features of the base game and as always we will be going on listening to suggestions from people inside the Steam Discussions and the Discord server.

The updates for the base game we are constantly releasing are very expansive, so if you are interested on giving us a hand to make a better work, this is our Patreon. All the money raised from this will be spent to make a better game.



Thank you all,

Marco