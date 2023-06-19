Update 0.8.6c

Changes:

-Steel card added '?' to description

-Hanged man changed 'Remove' to 'Destroy' in description

-All 0s are changed to Os in the seeds

Bugfixes:

-Fixed bug where 4X 7 of clubs unlock wasn't working

-Fixed bug where buying most used joker polychrome unlock wasn't working

-Fixed bug where Chaos + reroll was increasing shop reroll value by 1

-Fixed bug where endless mode loses win streak

-Fixed bug where fire effect happens on planet card use during round

-Fixed bug where 0 and O were used in generated seeds

-Fixed bug where upgrading the shop removed 'buy and use' buttons

-Fixed bug where winning with 4 or fewer jokers unlock wasn't working