Patch 06/19/2023

Many Russian players have asked us to add the Russian voice acting for Crimson Snow. Unfortunately, we didn’t had the ability to make it ourselves, so for a long time we were forced to refuse this request. But then we were contacted by the R.G. MVO (Mechanics VoiceOver).

Not only did they volunteer to voice our game, but they did an incredibly high-quality job!

Guys from the R.G. MVO team, thank you very much! This update is possible only thanks to your efforts!

In addition, we have made several fixes to the game. Here are the most important improvements:

• A number of errors in the Japanese translation have been corrected.

• When changing the length of the corridor, some players could fall through the floor. We have added a small fix that will automatically return you to the right place if this event happens to you.