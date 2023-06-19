 Skip to content

Balatro update for 19 June 2023

Update 0.8.6c

Build 11503561

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Changes:
-Steel card added '?' to description
-Hanged man changed 'Remove' to 'Destroy' in description
-All 0s are changed to Os in the seeds

Bugfixes:
-Fixed bug where 4X 7 of clubs unlock wasn't working
-Fixed bug where buying most used joker polychrome unlock wasn't working
-Fixed bug where Chaos + reroll was increasing shop reroll value by 1
-Fixed bug where endless mode loses win streak
-Fixed bug where fire effect happens on planet card use during round
-Fixed bug where 0 and O were used in generated seeds
-Fixed bug where upgrading the shop removed 'buy and use' buttons
-Fixed bug where winning with 4 or fewer jokers unlock wasn't working

