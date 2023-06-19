Build 50.0458

New Features/Tweaks
Reduced Sandy Village Sneak garlic quest from 50 garlic to 15 garlic as it was too grindy
Bug Fixes
Fixed Master Mclean being able to get stuck if the player took the Airship Engine too early
Fixed the Quest Menu sometimes not loading when opened
Fixed issues causing Joeymobile not to register kills on certain creatures
Fixed player not actually dying but showing animation when eating an item that caused their death
Changed files in this update