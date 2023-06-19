 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

The Adventures of Tree update for 19 June 2023

Build 50.0458

Share · View all patches · Build 11503519 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

New Features/Tweaks

Reduced Sandy Village Sneak garlic quest from 50 garlic to 15 garlic as it was too grindy

Bug Fixes

Fixed Master Mclean being able to get stuck if the player took the Airship Engine too early
Fixed the Quest Menu sometimes not loading when opened
Fixed issues causing Joeymobile not to register kills on certain creatures
Fixed player not actually dying but showing animation when eating an item that caused their death

Drop by our Discord server to report bugs and engage with us!
https://discord.gg/pTuTXATUV6

Changed files in this update

Base Windows Game Content - 64bit Depot 354861
  • Loading history…
Base Windows Game Content - 32bit Depot 354862
  • Loading history…
Base Linux Game Content - 64bit Depot 354863
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link