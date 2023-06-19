Build 50.0458

New Features/Tweaks

Reduced Sandy Village Sneak garlic quest from 50 garlic to 15 garlic as it was too grindy

Bug Fixes

Fixed Master Mclean being able to get stuck if the player took the Airship Engine too early

Fixed the Quest Menu sometimes not loading when opened

Fixed issues causing Joeymobile not to register kills on certain creatures

Fixed player not actually dying but showing animation when eating an item that caused their death

