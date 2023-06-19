 Skip to content

Orbit update for 19 June 2023

v0.6

v0.6

General:

  • W + D can now be used to navigate the main menu. E can now be used to select options on the main menu.

Gameplay:
--- Large Changes ---

  • Rework to "Special" stat :

    • Now displayed as "charges" instead of a bar. Using "Special" consumes 1 charge.
    • "Special" now regenerates about 25% faster.
    • Consuming a "Special" charge now has a nice particle effect.

* Level Up Stats:

  • HP (Green): 5 -> 10.
  • Mana (Blue): 10 -> 20.
  • Special (Red): 12 -> 1/4 of a charge (or 25%).

* HUD Update:

  • Players can now see their selected Skill on their bar.
  • Players can now see their "red/grey" HP on the main Health bar.
  • Weapon list has been simplified.

* Battery Weapon Rework:

  • Battery Mana cost (33 -> 30).
  • Battery no longer slows the user when attacking.
  • Storm will now attack consistently when enemies are nearby (both Players + NPCs).
  • Damage caused by the Storm will now grant the caster XP.
  • Friendly clouds will now appear white-ish. Enemy clouds now have a black-ish, thunderstorm appearance.
  • Bots can now start off with the Battery.

* NPC XP Changes:

  • NPCs now give about 50% less XP from attacks.
  • NPCs now drop an "XP" reward on death. The higher the NPC's Max HP, the higher the XP given.
  • This should overall be an XP buff from NPCs. The aim of this change is to make killing NPCs feel more rewarding.

--- Small Changes ---

  • Wooden Blade mana cost (35 -> 30).
  • Wooden Blaster mana cost (30 -> 25).
  • Weapon limit decreased from (5 -> 3).
  • Coins to reward weapon reverted back to 20 (down from 25).
  • Level ups now require around 25% extra XP. Level ups will now happen less often but have a larger impact.
  • Minimap now displays planet graphics (Grasslands, Snowlands, Firelands etc.) instead of simple grey blocks.
  • Text now appears when spectating another Player.
  • Names now appear above Players.
  • Attack/Death particles have been improved.

Bug Fixes:

  • Fixed bug where multiple layers of Lava would be created when Sudden Death starts.
  • Fixed bug where clients could occasionally not level up.
  • Fixed bug where lobby would sometimes not be visible in the search.
  • Fixed bug where certain Customisation options weren't properly changing colour.
  • Fixed bug where certain weapons were incorrectly displaying (clipping through Player's head).
  • Fixed bug where clients could occasionally desync from the host at the end of a round.

