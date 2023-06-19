General:
- W + D can now be used to navigate the main menu. E can now be used to select options on the main menu.
Gameplay:
--- Large Changes ---
-
Rework to "Special" stat :
- Now displayed as "charges" instead of a bar. Using "Special" consumes 1 charge.
- "Special" now regenerates about 25% faster.
- Consuming a "Special" charge now has a nice particle effect.
* Level Up Stats:
- HP (Green): 5 -> 10.
- Mana (Blue): 10 -> 20.
- Special (Red): 12 -> 1/4 of a charge (or 25%).
* HUD Update:
- Players can now see their selected Skill on their bar.
- Players can now see their "red/grey" HP on the main Health bar.
- Weapon list has been simplified.
* Battery Weapon Rework:
- Battery Mana cost (33 -> 30).
- Battery no longer slows the user when attacking.
- Storm will now attack consistently when enemies are nearby (both Players + NPCs).
- Damage caused by the Storm will now grant the caster XP.
- Friendly clouds will now appear white-ish. Enemy clouds now have a black-ish, thunderstorm appearance.
- Bots can now start off with the Battery.
* NPC XP Changes:
- NPCs now give about 50% less XP from attacks.
- NPCs now drop an "XP" reward on death. The higher the NPC's Max HP, the higher the XP given.
- This should overall be an XP buff from NPCs. The aim of this change is to make killing NPCs feel more rewarding.
--- Small Changes ---
- Wooden Blade mana cost (35 -> 30).
- Wooden Blaster mana cost (30 -> 25).
- Weapon limit decreased from (5 -> 3).
- Coins to reward weapon reverted back to 20 (down from 25).
- Level ups now require around 25% extra XP. Level ups will now happen less often but have a larger impact.
- Minimap now displays planet graphics (Grasslands, Snowlands, Firelands etc.) instead of simple grey blocks.
- Text now appears when spectating another Player.
- Names now appear above Players.
- Attack/Death particles have been improved.
Bug Fixes:
- Fixed bug where multiple layers of Lava would be created when Sudden Death starts.
- Fixed bug where clients could occasionally not level up.
- Fixed bug where lobby would sometimes not be visible in the search.
- Fixed bug where certain Customisation options weren't properly changing colour.
- Fixed bug where certain weapons were incorrectly displaying (clipping through Player's head).
- Fixed bug where clients could occasionally desync from the host at the end of a round.
Changed files in this update