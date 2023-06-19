Update 14 is OUT! News about 1.0 and roguelike additions

Howdy, update 14 is out! I've been learning more about marketing games recently and I don't my original plans of how to make this game a success are going to work out. So this will probably be one of the final updates since I've been working on a new game that I will tell you more about soon. I'm sorry to disappoint anyone who was hoping for a longer development cycle but I have to move on sadly.
- Spinning reel rods now work in roguelike mode
- Salt water areas are now in the roguelike mode
- Added 4 new island shapes to the roguelike mode
- Nets and traps work are in the roguelike mode
- Added more rod shapes and colors to the roguelike mode
- Probably fixed the bug relating to changes in months messing up the events system
- Rebalanced the bait traps on the main island
