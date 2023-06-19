 Skip to content

Open Fishing XL update for 19 June 2023

Update 14 is OUT! News about 1.0 and roguelike additions

Howdy, update 14 is out! I've been learning more about marketing games recently and I don't my original plans of how to make this game a success are going to work out. So this will probably be one of the final updates since I've been working on a new game that I will tell you more about soon. I'm sorry to disappoint anyone who was hoping for a longer development cycle but I have to move on sadly.

  • Spinning reel rods now work in roguelike mode
  • Salt water areas are now in the roguelike mode
  • Added 4 new island shapes to the roguelike mode
  • Nets and traps work are in the roguelike mode
  • Added more rod shapes and colors to the roguelike mode
  • Probably fixed the bug relating to changes in months messing up the events system
  • Rebalanced the bait traps on the main island

