- Increased blast damage for 20mm and 25mm cannons
- Fixed cursor leaving the game window when not using Virtual Joystick
- Set victory conditions for Total War mission
- Fixed Missions and Multiplayer menus not scaling correctly with different aspect rations than 16:9
Nuclear Option Playtest update for 19 June 2023
Patch 0.22.3
Patchnotes via Steam Community
