Nuclear Option Playtest update for 19 June 2023

Patch 0.22.3

Build 11503458

  • Increased blast damage for 20mm and 25mm cannons
  • Fixed cursor leaving the game window when not using Virtual Joystick
  • Set victory conditions for Total War mission
  • Fixed Missions and Multiplayer menus not scaling correctly with different aspect rations than 16:9

