Ver 3.1.100 Awaken: Cerrine Series

New Encounters

Awaken

・Cerrine Series added

Starting Area: IDA School - L Block Front

Awaken: Cerrine Series Requirements

Cerrine's Character Quest 3 must be cleared.

Chapter 2 of Mythos: The Apex of Logic and Cardinal Scales must be cleared.

The app must be updated to version 3.1.100.

<Caution>

Cerrine will join your party after defeating her in Chance Encounter: Cerrine.

Continue cannot be selected when you lose an Awaken battle.

There is no time limit to finish this event.

Encounters

・Encounter Across Time Layers "Beautiful Stranger" Shannon... a new Parallel Time Layer Ally is available.

・Fateful Encounter (Paid, 3 Times Max) is available.

・Ally Encounter Sunlit Amber Series is available

・Fateful Encounter Sunlit Amber Series (Paid, 2 Times MAX) is available

・The encounter "Wanderer's Diary: Chapter 6" is available.

June 22, 2023 3:00 (UTC) – June 27, 2023 14:59 (UTC)

You can encounter the following two characters (5★ classes) at a 1% encounter rate each.

The following 5★ characters are available at a rate of 1% each.

Yakumo

"Beautiful Stranger" Shannon

・The "Ally Encounters" under Regular Encounters were updated.

・Whisper of Time + Whisper of Time Drop

From June 21, 2023 15:00 (UTC) to July 31, 2023 14:59 (UTC)

For the duration, use the Whisper of Time to access an encounter once a day (max 10 times).

Each time you initiate the Whisper of Time encounter, you'll receive a Whisper of Time Drop.

When you collect 10 Whisper of Time Drops, you'll be able to initiate a Whisper of Time Drop encounter (1 time only, 5★ class guaranteed).

Parallel Time Layer Ally "Beautiful Stranger" Shannon

・"Beautiful Stranger" Shannon's character quests added.

You can play "Beautiful Stranger" Shannon's first quest even if you have not encountered her.

*The following quest requires you to have encountered "Beautiful Stranger" Shannon.

Starting Area: Acteul

Chapter 20 of the Main Story must be cleared.

The app must be updated to version 3.1.100.

・The following skills with "When HP is higher than XX%" conditions have been adjusted to use the HP Max value at the time of skill activation.

・Suzette Extra Style (Lucifer)

・Skills: "Breakblaze," "Shatterspark," "Hellhammer"

・Isuka Extra Style (Justitia)

・Skills: "Venenum Dolor," "Calor Falx"

・Flammelapis

・Skills: "Cottus Spring," "Aegaeon Spring," "Gyges Spring"

Identified Issues

・There are cases where the time duration for the 2,200 and 4,500 Chronos Stones' sales are displayed incorrectly.

Correct: –7/4(UTC) x1

*The issue can be fixed by updating to version 3.1.100.

・Unintended behavior during the battle mechanics of certain boss battles in Symphony: Crown of the Pale Dawn and Symphony: Crown of the Pale Dawn's Another Dungeon.

・When using certain skills with an additional effect while Lunatic is active, if Lunatic is dispelled during the turn, the additional effects may still activate.

Fixed Issues

・Text and display issues.

・Other small issues.