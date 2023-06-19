Hotfix 4 Now LIVE

Hey everyone,
Another daily hotfix and this is the 4th! We've got a range of fixes and stability improvements involving Multiplayer, Savegames and more.
Fixes
- Fixed ATM's not sending or receiving money properly in multiplayer
- Added feedback to 'Save and Quit' for clients
- Added more Savegame stability to prevent loss of saves
- Fixed using the Slimeway sign as a client would kick said client from the game
- Fixed Pawn Shops taking money from clients when buying but not giving the bought items sometimes
- Fixed ambient music not being affected by the music slider in the settings menu
- Fixed multiple food item tooltips relaying incorrect values of effects
- Fixed clients seeing a white box as their weapon when joining another player
- Fixed Tikey missions not showing a HUD marker back to his barrel during jobs
- Doubled Slimeway betting time to 30 seconds
- Fixed the Verified Tick showing in GetaJob when the player doesn't know the Founders Pack
- Fixed some small padding issues in LandLord app
- Fixed some typos throughout dialogue texts
Again another huge thanks to those who's helped us identify issues and shown support. We're going to keep at it as always!
Changed files in this update