Hotfix 4 Now LIVE

Hey everyone,

Another daily hotfix and this is the 4th! We've got a range of fixes and stability improvements involving Multiplayer, Savegames and more.

Fixes

Fixed ATM's not sending or receiving money properly in multiplayer

Added feedback to 'Save and Quit' for clients

Added more Savegame stability to prevent loss of saves

Fixed using the Slimeway sign as a client would kick said client from the game

Fixed Pawn Shops taking money from clients when buying but not giving the bought items sometimes

Fixed ambient music not being affected by the music slider in the settings menu

Fixed multiple food item tooltips relaying incorrect values of effects

Fixed clients seeing a white box as their weapon when joining another player

Fixed Tikey missions not showing a HUD marker back to his barrel during jobs

Doubled Slimeway betting time to 30 seconds

Fixed the Verified Tick showing in GetaJob when the player doesn't know the Founders Pack

Fixed some small padding issues in LandLord app

Fixed some typos throughout dialogue texts

Again another huge thanks to those who's helped us identify issues and shown support. We're going to keep at it as always!

