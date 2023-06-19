Patch notes 2023-06-19

Hello!
Over the past few weeks, we’ve been collecting your Update 4 feedback, and testing tweaks on the experimental branch. We've just pushed them live onto the main branch for everyone to enjoy. Here are the collected patch notes.
Misc.
- Fixed the "Reset all to default" button in the distribution tab not resetting all to default.
- Added and fixed some Update 4 translations.
- The distribution tab now properly includes Breeding Pod, Engine, and Irrigation Tower.
- Goods in factory buildings no longer disturb the fill rate in the distribution tab.
- Buildings that are not connected to districts no longer display the “Vacant” status.
- District Crossing no longer has one half blocked from use when the other half is not connected to a district.
- Made several minor optimizations.
- Bots no longer use benches. :(
- Wandering beavers, for example at the start of the game, are now less scared of the grim future and do not aggressively hug each on the same tile.
Modding
- The Meshy documentation now features a Timberborn-specific section. If you’re a modder, check it out.
- Meshy files are now loaded with IAssetLoader rather than Resources.Load.
- It is now also easier to specify a new faction thanks to the new BotId and SoundId fields added to the faction specification.
Bug fixes
- Fixed farmers sometimes getting stuck while harvesting the last plant in a field.
- Deleting settlements no longer causes a crash in certain scenarios.
- Deleting District Center no longer triggers a crash in Settlement Panel.
- Closing the Entity Panel with the tooltip displayed over the dropdown no longer results in a crash.
- Renaming a beaver no longer provokes the Settlement Panel to crash.
- Buildings highlighted in the tutorial no longer stay highlighted if clicked at the wrong time.
- Fixed the deconstruction tooltip that wouldn’t scale correctly.
- Fixed a crash related to building statuses.
- Beavers once again eat the food stored in a Gatherer Flag even when there's a
bouncerbored beaver sitting at the entrance.
- Fixed the “Entrance blocked” warning on Underground Pile not appearing when the entrance was actually blocked by another building.
- Made minor tweaks to icons and tooltips.
- When the player sets a Warehouses to “Empty” and selects a new good, that good will now be correctly accepted from other warehouses being emptied.
- Fixed a bug with Mangrove Trees not self-spreading onto adjacent tiles.
- Fixed the water particles in the Mechanical Water Pump.
- Fixed a bug with buildings disappearing from finished terrain blocks.
- Fixed a rare crash occurring during an autosave.
- Fixed a bug with Chestnut Tree to Pine conversion on pre-Update 4 Iron Teeth saves which resulted in twisted Pines-but-with-Chestnuts hybrids.
