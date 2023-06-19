 Skip to content

Timberborn update for 19 June 2023

Patch notes 2023-06-19

Share · View all patches · Build 11503247 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hello!

Over the past few weeks, we’ve been collecting your Update 4 feedback, and testing tweaks on the experimental branch. We've just pushed them live onto the main branch for everyone to enjoy. Here are the collected patch notes.

Misc.

  • Fixed the "Reset all to default" button in the distribution tab not resetting all to default.
  • Added and fixed some Update 4 translations.
  • The distribution tab now properly includes Breeding Pod, Engine, and Irrigation Tower.
  • Goods in factory buildings no longer disturb the fill rate in the distribution tab.
  • Buildings that are not connected to districts no longer display the “Vacant” status.
  • District Crossing no longer has one half blocked from use when the other half is not connected to a district.
  • Made several minor optimizations.
  • Bots no longer use benches. :(
  • Wandering beavers, for example at the start of the game, are now less scared of the grim future and do not aggressively hug each on the same tile.

Modding

  • The Meshy documentation now features a Timberborn-specific section. If you’re a modder, check it out.
  • Meshy files are now loaded with IAssetLoader rather than Resources.Load.
  • It is now also easier to specify a new faction thanks to the new BotId and SoundId fields added to the faction specification.

Bug fixes

  • Fixed farmers sometimes getting stuck while harvesting the last plant in a field.
  • Deleting settlements no longer causes a crash in certain scenarios.
  • Deleting District Center no longer triggers a crash in Settlement Panel.
  • Closing the Entity Panel with the tooltip displayed over the dropdown no longer results in a crash.
  • Renaming a beaver no longer provokes the Settlement Panel to crash.
  • Buildings highlighted in the tutorial no longer stay highlighted if clicked at the wrong time.
  • Fixed the deconstruction tooltip that wouldn’t scale correctly.
  • Fixed a crash related to building statuses.
  • Beavers once again eat the food stored in a Gatherer Flag even when there's a bouncer bored beaver sitting at the entrance.
  • Fixed the “Entrance blocked” warning on Underground Pile not appearing when the entrance was actually blocked by another building.
  • Made minor tweaks to icons and tooltips.
  • When the player sets a Warehouses to “Empty” and selects a new good, that good will now be correctly accepted from other warehouses being emptied.
  • Fixed a bug with Mangrove Trees not self-spreading onto adjacent tiles.
  • Fixed the water particles in the Mechanical Water Pump.
  • Fixed a bug with buildings disappearing from finished terrain blocks.
  • Fixed a rare crash occurring during an autosave.
  • Fixed a bug with Chestnut Tree to Pine conversion on pre-Update 4 Iron Teeth saves which resulted in twisted Pines-but-with-Chestnuts hybrids.

