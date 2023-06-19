Patch notes 2023-06-19

Hello!

Over the past few weeks, we’ve been collecting your Update 4 feedback, and testing tweaks on the experimental branch. We've just pushed them live onto the main branch for everyone to enjoy. Here are the collected patch notes.

Misc.

Fixed the "Reset all to default" button in the distribution tab not resetting all to default.

Added and fixed some Update 4 translations.

The distribution tab now properly includes Breeding Pod, Engine, and Irrigation Tower.

Goods in factory buildings no longer disturb the fill rate in the distribution tab.

Buildings that are not connected to districts no longer display the “Vacant” status.

District Crossing no longer has one half blocked from use when the other half is not connected to a district.

Made several minor optimizations.

Bots no longer use benches. :(

Wandering beavers, for example at the start of the game, are now less scared of the grim future and do not aggressively hug each on the same tile.

Modding

The Meshy documentation now features a Timberborn-specific section. If you’re a modder, check it out.

Meshy files are now loaded with IAssetLoader rather than Resources.Load.

It is now also easier to specify a new faction thanks to the new BotId and SoundId fields added to the faction specification.

Bug fixes