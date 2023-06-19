1、修复了部分成就项触发时严重卡顿的问题。
2、修复了成就项“才子与佳人”数量错误的问题的。
3、修复了角色界面“暴击”显示成“会心”的问题。
4、修复了秘境兽王谷1号、2号BOSS的基础数值，以及技能伤害倍率异常的问题。
5、修复了秘境堕落之魂BOSS宇文杰2，3阶段技能伤害异常的问题。
6、修复了秘境空冥塔所有BOSS基础数值以及技能伤害倍率异常的问题。
7、其他数据优化项。
自在逍遥：风起(Tales of TianYuan Dynasty) update for 19 June 2023
6月19日更新日志
1、修复了部分成就项触发时严重卡顿的问题。
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update