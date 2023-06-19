 Skip to content

自在逍遥：风起(Tales of TianYuan Dynasty) update for 19 June 2023

6月19日更新日志

Patchnotes via Steam Community

1、修复了部分成就项触发时严重卡顿的问题。
2、修复了成就项“才子与佳人”数量错误的问题的。
3、修复了角色界面“暴击”显示成“会心”的问题。
4、修复了秘境兽王谷1号、2号BOSS的基础数值，以及技能伤害倍率异常的问题。
5、修复了秘境堕落之魂BOSS宇文杰2，3阶段技能伤害异常的问题。
6、修复了秘境空冥塔所有BOSS基础数值以及技能伤害倍率异常的问题。
7、其他数据优化项。

