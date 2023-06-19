 Skip to content

NosTale update for 19 June 2023

The Gingerbread Fortune Box

Patchnotes via Steam Community
Our Gingerbread Men are good enough to eat! But wait – you don’t want to go nibbling on these tasty little companions who’re waiting to support you in combat! If you can withstand the temptation, then there’s a box waiting for you in the shop which with a bit of good fortune could contain one of these special companions:

Pick up the Gingerbread Fortune Box between 19th June (11 AM) and 26th June (11 AM CEST) for a chance to grab a fun Gingerbread companion or other great surprises!

Random Box: Gingerbread Fortune Box

One of the following surprises is waiting for you:

  • Gingerbread Warrior Par
  • Gingerbread Slinger Pur
  • Gingerbread Mage Pir
  • 15x Partner Medicine
  • 4x Tarot Card Game
  • 5x Treasure Chest Skeleton Key
  • 99x Huge Recovery Potion
  • 30x Sealed Vessel
  • Mother Nature’s Rune Pack
  • Magic Speed Booster (7 Days)
  • 6x Ancelloan’s Blessing
Effects

Your Gingerbread Man companion will support you with powerful effects and skills.

  • Present and Biscuit Shower inflicts the Present Overload debuff on enemies, slowing them, reducing their dodge, and sending them into a Short Blackout.

Gingerbread Warrior Par:

  • The Gingerbread Boxing buff increases all attacks by 5%. In addition, the equipped fairy’s element increases by 5.

Gingerbread Slinger Pur:

  • The Gingerbread Marksmanship buff increases critical damage by 20%. In addition, the equipped fairy’s element increases by 5.

Gingerbread Mage Pir:

  • The Gingerbread Magic buff provides a 7% chance to reset the cooldown of the attack skill used. In addition, the equipped fairy’s element increases by 5.

