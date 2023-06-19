Official Website is Back, Dual Gear moving to Unreal Engine 5!

Dual Gear Official Announcement

Dual Gear will get the update soon under the Code Name "Dual Gear-D"

It's hugely long after the latest patch. Dual Gear has already changed to use Unreal Engine 5 to support future development in the next updates. We also update the landing theme on the Official Website now, it's time to approach the next Phase of Dual Gear!

What do players need to prepare?

Unreal Engine 5 will support the future Windows OS and Now. Some Earlied versions may not support running the app.

Game Mechanics will bring more Tactical Turn-Based more Than Action. This is the key to making a faster pace of gameplay.

Discord Server is coming soon

We preparing to update New Version along with "Steam Strategy Fest" in late August. Until that time, we put the 50% discount for the preparation. Please follow our update tightly!