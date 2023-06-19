Hot fix energy usage. Due to a bug, energy consumption was not reduced in the last update. In this patch I fixed this and now the generator and batteries are working longer ːbigboltː
Remains update for 19 June 2023
Energy fix - 0.50x0297a
Remains Depot 1309821
