Accessories Update

added a customization menu (replaced the textures button)

(replaced the textures button) implemented accessories (this will allow you to add accessories to your player!)

(this will allow you to add accessories to your player!) added crown accessory (currently the only one available, more soon to come!)

Im going to be going on vacation for a week, but I am bringing my laptop to continue updates, they might be smaller ones during this period, but I'm back on 6/27. Feel free to contact me in the #voxel-miner channel in our discord server for any support/questions in the meantime! Discord Server