Voxel Miner: Dwellers of The Deep update for 19 June 2023

Accessories Update

19 June 2023

ADDITIONS / CHANGES

  • added a customization menu (replaced the textures button)
  • implemented accessories (this will allow you to add accessories to your player!)
  • added crown accessory (currently the only one available, more soon to come!)

Im going to be going on vacation for a week, but I am bringing my laptop to continue updates, they might be smaller ones during this period, but I'm back on 6/27. Feel free to contact me in the #voxel-miner channel in our discord server for any support/questions in the meantime! Discord Server

