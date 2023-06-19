Hopefully you've all been enjoying the prestigious sport of Sportsball! But in our haste to celebrate the Summer season, it looks like we forgot a few key things... This is just a little update to help solidify Sportsball as everyone's favorite pastime. Check out the little list below for the changes!

Balancing Adjustments:

Most maps now spawn goalposts for the Sportsball metagame, allowing players to more easily score goals.

The Sportsball is now suspended in the air upon spawning until a player hits it.

The Sportsball now spawns higher above the captured flag in Capture the Flag.

Players now receive less healing (except from fountains and heal beacons) when under the effects of an imbalance buff. (For real this time!)

Unfathomable Fury now overheats at a slightly slower rate, and cools off at a slightly faster rate.

Graverobber healing treasures now have a reduced initial healing rate, but the healing rate will decay at a slower rate.

Bug Fixes:

Demos no longer appear to increase your Eclipsium. This didn't actually increase your Eclipsium, so attempting to use this "extra" Eclipsium would result in the account server rejecting your request.

Fixed players sometimes appearing with perpetual respawn immunity in demos.

Miscellaneous: