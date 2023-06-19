Hopefully you've all been enjoying the prestigious sport of Sportsball! But in our haste to celebrate the Summer season, it looks like we forgot a few key things... This is just a little update to help solidify Sportsball as everyone's favorite pastime. Check out the little list below for the changes!
Balancing Adjustments:
- Most maps now spawn goalposts for the Sportsball metagame, allowing players to more easily score goals.
- The Sportsball is now suspended in the air upon spawning until a player hits it.
- The Sportsball now spawns higher above the captured flag in Capture the Flag.
- Players now receive less healing (except from fountains and heal beacons) when under the effects of an imbalance buff. (For real this time!)
- Unfathomable Fury now overheats at a slightly slower rate, and cools off at a slightly faster rate.
- Graverobber healing treasures now have a reduced initial healing rate, but the healing rate will decay at a slower rate.
Bug Fixes:
-
Demos no longer appear to increase your Eclipsium.
- This didn't actually increase your Eclipsium, so attempting to use this "extra" Eclipsium would result in the account server rejecting your request.
-
Fixed players sometimes appearing with perpetual respawn immunity in demos.
Miscellaneous:
- Sunny Sunny is now properly labelled as a Summer Solstice item.
- The Sportsball now spawns in Keepaway whenever a team reduces their timer by half of a minute.
- Server messages related to Sportsball are now colored orange.
- Unfathomable Fury now displays how much overheat is in effect on the overlay.
- The Keepaway overlay now displays when the flag is overheating.
- Refined items now have an added sheen effect.
- Gilded Spire rewards that are not explicitly labelled as Gilded items now have an added glitter effect.
Changed files in this update