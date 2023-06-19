 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Counterpact update for 19 June 2023

Time Out!

Share · View all patches · Build 11502968 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hopefully you've all been enjoying the prestigious sport of Sportsball! But in our haste to celebrate the Summer season, it looks like we forgot a few key things... This is just a little update to help solidify Sportsball as everyone's favorite pastime. Check out the little list below for the changes!

Balancing Adjustments:

  • Most maps now spawn goalposts for the Sportsball metagame, allowing players to more easily score goals.
  • The Sportsball is now suspended in the air upon spawning until a player hits it.
  • The Sportsball now spawns higher above the captured flag in Capture the Flag.
  • Players now receive less healing (except from fountains and heal beacons) when under the effects of an imbalance buff. (For real this time!)
  • Unfathomable Fury now overheats at a slightly slower rate, and cools off at a slightly faster rate.
  • Graverobber healing treasures now have a reduced initial healing rate, but the healing rate will decay at a slower rate.

Bug Fixes:

  • Demos no longer appear to increase your Eclipsium.

    • This didn't actually increase your Eclipsium, so attempting to use this "extra" Eclipsium would result in the account server rejecting your request.

  • Fixed players sometimes appearing with perpetual respawn immunity in demos.

Miscellaneous:

  • Sunny Sunny is now properly labelled as a Summer Solstice item.
  • The Sportsball now spawns in Keepaway whenever a team reduces their timer by half of a minute.
  • Server messages related to Sportsball are now colored orange.
  • Unfathomable Fury now displays how much overheat is in effect on the overlay.
  • The Keepaway overlay now displays when the flag is overheating.
  • Refined items now have an added sheen effect.
  • Gilded Spire rewards that are not explicitly labelled as Gilded items now have an added glitter effect.

Changed files in this update

SteamDB Unknown Depot 2061751 Depot 2061751
  • Loading history…
SteamDB Unknown Depot 2061752 Depot 2061752
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link