Exodus of Descent Playtest update for 19 June 2023

Next Fest Hotfix #2

19 June 2023

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Had to remove steam party join.
  • Can only accept/join Epic Online Services friends at the moment. Working on a fix.
  • Server stability improvements.

