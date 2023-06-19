1 Year Anniversary Update

It's been one year since Wreck the Fed was released on Steam, so I decided to make an update!

New Fed Wrecker: Clint Russell!

Play as Clint Russell, the host of Liberty Lockdown! During the pandemic, he quit his job in real estate investing and rose to prominence as a harsh critic of the lockdown regime, ESG, and of course the Federal Reserve. You can unlock his In Da Lockdown skin at 250,000 points and his Card Shark skin at 1,250,000 points. Clint's special ability is Lockdown, which totally stops the economy for about 5 seconds before all hell breaks loose.

New Fed Wrecker: Eric July!

Play as Eric July, a libertarian, cultural critic, musician, and comic book writer! Eric July has been an inspiration to me personally and to everyone who builds cultural products. You can unlock his Track Star skin at 250,000 points and his Isom skin at 1,250,000 points. Eric's special ability is Stupidest Detractors, which confuses the fiat enemies and causes their bullets to shoot backwards.

New Gameplay

There are a lot of alternative currency options out there, so to reflect that, I made guns out of silver and bitcoin too. Just collect the appropriate ammo pickup and your guns will transform automatically!

There will be special bonuses for each gun material:

Gold: Better Accuracy

Silver: Faster Movement Speed and Slide Recovery

Bitcoin: Faster Shooting

Other Stuff

I also did a few quality of life things, fixed some bugs you may or may not notice, and performed a few minor nerfs. If you've got problems with that, you can take them up with me in the comments.