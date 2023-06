Share · View all patches · Build 11502805 · Last edited 19 June 2023 – 06:09:05 UTC by Wendy

Patch Notes for Update 6/18/2023

-Adjusted cloth physics update times

Optimized server messaging to improve lag times

-Reduced the cooldown on all breakable urns, reed gathers, root gathers, and embers

thank you all so much for joining the game and bearing with our flurry of patches!